The high-end WT73VR, WS63 and WE72/62 are ready to expand the opportunities for mobile designing and 3D-modeling.
Las Vegas – January 4th, 2017
– MSI Computer Corp, a leading manufacturer of computer hardware products and solutions, launches a new line-up of mobile workstations at CES 2017 with the latest 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor and new Nvidia® Quadro® graphics. From VR use to performance-optimized CAD/CAM work, the new MSI mobile workstations are the most up-to-date solutions in professional graphics and rendering work.
WT73VR: The Mobile Desktop Replacement with VR Support
MSI mobile workstations are the first in the world to fully support VR applications. Designed for maximum performance, the WT73VR is powered by the latest Quadro® P5000 and Intel’s 7th Generation Core™ i7 or Xeon processors. With its high end configurations, the WT73VR brings astonishing performance when running programs such as Autodesk Stingray and extremely demanding CAD/CAM applications with a VR headset. This state-of-the-art mobile workstation will be the best platform for creating virtual reality content. Reliable and multi-functional, the WT73VR will take its place as the most powerful mobile workstations in the global market.
WS63: Thin, light and faster than ever
The WS series presents the newest and impressively light, WS63. Weighing at just 3.96lbs, and 0.69” thin, the WS63’s light aluminum chassis with a sleek design make the model sturdy, yet easy to carry around. It’s equipped with a 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor and is the only mobile workstation in the world equipped with a Quadro® P3000 with 6GB GDDR5 graphics card.
To ensure maximum stability while under load, the WS63 utilizes MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Trinity, which consists of 3 fans and 5 heat pipes that effectively pushes the heat out of the system regardless the limited space in an ultra-slim body.
The WS63 features a new finger print sensor for biometric security. This exclusive feature to the WS63 ensures data security, providing users with the confidence that their valuable work will be protected and is only accessible by the owner.
WE72/62: The workstation for everyone
The new WE series is the ideal choice for mainstream users and future professionals. Equipped with the latest 7th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Nvidia® Quadro® M2200 with 4GB GDDR5, the WE series is perfect for the entry level professional or someone who’s looking for higher performance in their working laptop, making CAD/CAM work easy and efficient.
The WE72 comes with a 17.3" FHD 120Hz/5ms display while the WE62 is equipped with 15.6" FHD panel, giving users a choice in screen and laptop sizes to suit everyone’s preference. Both models come with MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 3 Technology which ensures maximum performance and stability during long working hours. The WE series is made with every user in mind and is sure to please even the most intensive professionals.
MSI @ CES 2017
Date: January 5th - 8th, 2017
Venue: The Venetian
Booth: San Polo 3505, Level 3.
